The last time Meghan McCain called out former View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, she did so without using her name. She was a lot more direct Wednesday night on Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen asked McCain point-blank what she thought about Hasselbeck saying on The View last month that we should all “pray away” the coronavirus.

“Yeah, somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that,” McCain said. “I took this virus seriously from the very beginning and thought this rhetoric was really dangerous. I think it’s really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that. I don’t need to co-host with her again. And it’s unfortunate because I’ve been a huge fan for a long time. And anyone who’s screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation, I don’t have a lot of time for that right now.”