Meghan McCain Tweets and Deletes Truly Terrible 2020 Take

Meghan McCain has been on maternity leave from The View for the past six weeks or so, which means viewers of that show have been spared her opinions on the 2020 presidential election and its already ugly aftermath.

But while her Twitter feed has been a confusing stream of messages that has included congratulating her late father’s friend Lindsey Graham for his Senate victory, giving her mother Cindy McCain credit for helping Joe Biden win her native Arizona, and blaming “defund the police” messaging for hurting down-ballot Democrats, she really outdid herself Friday morning with a tweet that has since been deleted.

“I’m not convinced Trump has a claim about illegal voting and ballots but I interviewed Stacey Abrahams like 8 times on @TheView the past few years discussing her ‘voter fraud’ and Hillary still hasnt conceded her election…” McCain tweeted, adding, “This narrative is one that has been full throttle.”

After a barrage of tweets highlighting the multiple lies contained in that single tweet, she quickly deleted it.

When people weren’t correcting her spelling of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, they pointed out that she has fought against voter suppression, not voter fraud.

According to IMDb, Abrams has appeared on The View four times over the past two years, most recently in June of this year when she calmly schooled McCain on the ways her former opponent Brian Kemp has tried to prevent people of color from voting, first as Georgia’s secretary of state and now as its governor.

Her claim that Hillary Clinton never conceded to Donald Trump was even more outrageous and demonstrably false.

The day after Trump’s unexpected 2016 victory, Clinton told supporters, “Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans. This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country.”

“Seriously, what is wrong with you,” CNN political analyst and former Clinton White House official Joe Lockhart replied. “Hillary's speech was one of the most gracious and undeserved moments in our history. @theview is this the kind of stuff you guys want to be associated with?”

Or, as former Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin tweeted, “This is a horrible take and a dangerous false equivalency.”

Ultimately, McCain said she was “too tired to debate on Twitter this morning.”