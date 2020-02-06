Meghan McCain Unimpressed by Mitt Romney: He ‘Is Nothing Like My Dad’

Meghan McCain is less than impressed with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) bucking the rest of the Republican Party and voting to convict President Donald Trump on the abuse of power article of impeachment. And she especially doesn’t want anyone comparing him to her late “maverick” father, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

During Thursday’s broadcast of popular ABC talk-show The View, the majority of the table gushed over Romney making his largely symbolic impeachment vote.

“You know, people call him the flip-flopper,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. “You know, he’s standing for the country and not for the party. I have to say, you know, he and I are probably never ever going to agree and every time I say something nice about him, it freaks him out. I’m just saying, I’m, you know, I’m glad someone from that side stood up and said, you know, this is not right. I don’t think this is right. So thank you!”

Liberal host Joy Behar, meanwhile, added that she may “have to take back” every joke she’s ever made about Romney while taking shots at Trump for attacking Romney and his faith at the National Prayer Breakfast.

After co-host Sunny Hostin celebrated the fact that Romney became the first senator in history to vote to remove a president of his own party, McCain jumped in to announce that she was “conflicted” over Romney’s actions.

Noting that she knows the former GOP presidential nominee is a person of faith and conscience, she also wanted to point out that it wasn’t that long ago when Romney was angling to join the Trump administration.

“I like when anyone bucks a party,” she stated. “I will always respect it and I think it took big cojones to do that yesterday but it doesn’t take much courage right now to do anything that’s not going to have any impact. President Trump was acquitted yesterday. I just think Mitt Romney, I want to trust him but would he still feel that way if Trump gave him his Secretary of State position.”

The conservative host went on to say she’s not sure she can “100 percent trust him” because of his history as a “flip-flopper,” prompting Goldberg to exclaim that she’s just “glad somebody stood up and said no.”

“But that’s what he wants!” McCain shot back.

“That’s okay. You know what, I’m going to give faith in him like I gave to your dad,” Goldberg replied, causing McCain to sneer: “Mitt Romney is nothing like my dad!”

This resulted in a somewhat tense back-and-forth between McCain and Goldberg—something that has occurred between the pair with increasing frequency—with McCain lecturing the Oscar-winning actress that Romney “will break your heart like he always does” and Goldberg pushing back.

“I’m 63 years old,” Goldberg said. “I have been going through this with these people for years.”

“Well, I’m 35 years old,” McCain fired back, causing Goldberg to note that McCain is only half her age and McCain should “hear what I know.”

“That’s very dismissive,” McCain, taken aback, complained. “That’s very dismissive.”