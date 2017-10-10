Megyn Kelly Bashes Donna Karan’s Weinstein Defense: ‘Sexual Harassment Has Nothing to Do With Wardrobe’

Megyn Kelly has had it with Donna Karan and anyone making excuses for serial sexual-harassers.

On Sunday evening Karan was quoted as saying of the many sexual-harassment allegations against her friend Harvey Weinstein: “You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what are they asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble.”

The fashion mogul has since attempted to walk back the comments, but the damage was done.

After those shocking comments from Karan defending Weinstein, she even called the mega-producer and his wife “wonderful people.”

During the Tuesday broadcast of Megyn Kelly Today, the eponymous host had some things she needed to get off her chest.

“Let’s be perfectly clear right now, women sometimes make bad fashion choices, including at the office. This does not invite their own harassment. Period. End of report,” Kelly told her roaring audience.

“There are laws in this country. Laws. I don’t give a damn if a woman shows up in a bikini to the office, that doesn’t invite or make it okay for her superior to harass her. It makes it okay for her boss to say, ‘Go home and change.’ That’s it.”

“The truth is sexual harassment has nothing to do with wardrobe,” Kelly defiantly stated. “It has to do with power and control and sexual proclivities that a superior chooses not to reign in.”

She even went on to say Karan’s comments are “insulting” to men by implying they become “a bunch of animals who cannot behave themselves if a woman shows part of her thigh.”

Kelly—who reportedly played a seminal role in taking down her former boss, Fox News chief Roger Ailes, over his own set of sexual-harassment allegations—also explained comments like Karan’s are exactly why women do not come forward after being harassed “because they fear victim-shaming.” “They fear it. They know it’s going to happen,” she told viewers.

The Today host asked the question many have wanted to ask Karan: “How about we not pile on, Donna? How about we use the moment to encourage women to find their own voices despite the risks and to stand up for themselves? Which is hard enough without rich, powerful, well-connected fashion moguls lecturing them on their clothing choices.”

“And speaking of fashion choices, here’s one for you: I’m done with Donna Karan,” Kelly boldly concluded.

While Kelly may be “done” with Karan, she did feel the designer deserves a chance to explain her view on the matter and invited her to share her side of the story on Megyn Kelly Today.