Mejuri’s Black Friday Jewelry Sale is Making it Easy to Cross Everyone Off Our Holiday Shopping Lists

Mejuri was made by women, for women and men who appreciate fine jewelry and enjoy wearing it anytime they see fit. As CEO Noura Sakkijha states, Mejuri is about mutual uplift — it encourages shoppers to support one another, but also to support themselves; to celebrate themselves, and treat themselves. So whether you’re in the mood to gift or receive diamonds and gold this holiday season, Merjuri’s Black Friday Sale is not one to be missed.

Currently, the Mejuri website’s tagline reads “‘Tis the season to shine,” and if there’s any one-stop shop for sophisticated accessories, this is it. Offerings include virtually everything from rings to necklaces, bracelets, and even wedding bands, with best-sellers like the Sapphire Choker, Curb Chain Necklace, Stacker Ring, and Croissant Dôme Hoops.

According to sources that spoke with The Daily Beast, Mejuri’s Black Friday Sale is its biggest promotion of the year. It all starts with a private sale from November 22nd through November 23rd, in which only email subscribers will have access to the sale: 20% off purchases of $150 or more (before tax). The public event will kick off Wednesday, November 24th, and continue through Cyber Monday, November 29th.

Shop Mejuri's 20% Off Black Friday Sale 20% Off Shop at Mejuri $ Free Shipping

