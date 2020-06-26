Mel Gibson’s New Pro-Police Brutality Movie Is Crazy Racist

There’s arguably nothing the world needs less right now than Force of Nature, a movie starring Mel Gibson and Emile Hirsch as trigger-happy cops with violent pasts and take-no-prisoners attitudes who are tasked with rescuing a Black man, a rookie Latina officer, and a Nazi descendant (and his stolen artwork) from evil Puerto Rican villains during a Category 5 hurricane in San Juan. What would be tasteless retrograde nonsense at any other time resounds during this particular moment in U.S. history as almost cataclysmically tone-deaf and insulting, turning director Michael Polish’s thriller (on VOD June 30) into the year’s most misbegotten venture.

Written by Cory Miller with all the originality and grace of a fortune-cookie prophesy, Force of Nature stars Hirsch as Officer Corrigan, who’s ordered by his superiors to leave his security check-in post to scour San Juan for remaining residents, and—along with the aid of newbie Officer Pena (Stephanie Cayo)—to transport them to a safety shelter. Corrigan has no real desire to evacuate anyone, since as he tells Pena, trying to do the right thing invariably leads to formal complaints from ungrateful citizens that thwart one’s sought-after professional promotions. He’s a jaded white American cop who refuses to learn Spanish and distrusts the locals. If that doesn’t make him an immediate embodiment of law-enforcement intolerance, the fact that he’s landed in this outpost thanks to a scandalous prior incident—involving recklessly firing his weapon and getting an innocent woman killed, which cost him his NYPD detective job—certainly does, solidifying his standing as a Blue Lives Matter creep interested only in himself and those who look, sound and think like him.

That Corrigan, a protagonist who’s previously committed brutality against women, is played by Hirsch, notorious for strangling a Paramount studio executive until she lost consciousness at 2015’s Sundance Film Festival, adds an extra layer of grime to Force of Nature. And that’s before the sexist, racist, anti-Semitic Gibson appears! The disgraced actor co-stars as Ray, a former cop who, alongside his doctor daughter Troy (Kate Bosworth), lives in the apartment building that Corrigan and Pena wind up at after agreeing to take Griffin (William Catlett)—a Black guy involved in a grocery store altercation—back to his home to feed his mysteriously ravenous pet. No sooner has he made his on-screen entrance than Gibson’s perpetually coughing Ray proclaims, “The current PD’s full of pussies that care more about liabilities and politics.” Minutes later, he’s bragging about how, when some individual once called in a fake crime report, only to then snipe responding officers with a BB gun, he took care of the jerk—another ungrateful citizen, amirite?—by breaking his fingers.