Melania Still Hardly Counts, and Still Doesn’t Care

Melania Trump, the most impenetrable member of the Trump family, closed the second night of the Republican convention with a speech from the newly redone Rose Garden touching all the themes of prior speakers but in a kinder and gentler way. Surprisingly at the outset, she addressed the virus the rest of the speakers treated as disappeared, just as Donald Trump does. She brought it up with sympathy for those suffering, gratitude for those fighting it, and then pivoted to the company line that the president would soon find a cure.

Most curious was choosing a convention speech to address her murky immigration status on a night when Trump turned recently naturalized citizens into extras in an infomercial for how he lets the right people in. Melania went romantic: How great America is for allowing people to come here “for a dream and make it a reality.” She thanked her parents in the barely socially distanced and largely unmasked audience for all the help they give her having moved to a nearby suburb after benefitting from the chain migration her husband rails against.

For the suburban housewives, as Trump calls votes he’s trying to attract, Melania had a “special message” about how to talk to your children about the downside of technology, a reverence to her Be Best campaign. She says she has days she looks for wisdom with “so many lessons to teach my son.”