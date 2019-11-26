Melania Trump Booed by Children at Youth Opioid Summit in Baltimore

First Lady Melania Trump was greeted with a chorus of boos from a large group of children on Tuesday when she was introduced to give a speech at the B’More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Baltimore, Maryland.

The crowd, which already appeared somewhat restless, broke out into loud jeers (and a mix of cheers) when Mrs. Trump took the stage ahead of her speech.

As the audience, made up of more than 2,500 middle and high school students, rained down boos upon the first lady for an extended period of time, the event’s host appeared to try to regain control.

After delivering some brief remarks with the first lady standing near him, Melania eventually took to the podium to deliver her own prepared remarks, only to experience more sporadic booing and a general hum of commotion.

The harsh reception that the first lady received in Baltimore, including from children, comes after her husband’s repeated racist attacks on the city as a rat-infested hellhole—comments which drew widespread condemnation.

While the commotion eventually died down during Mrs. Trump’s five-minute-long speech, the booing sparked up again when she finished and left the stage.

“I cannot recall another event where she was more negatively received. I believe it is also the first loud booing by an audience at a solo event with Mrs. Trump,” remarked CNN’s Kate Bennett, a pool reporter who noted her extensive history of covering Melania Trump events.