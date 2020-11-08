Melania Joins Chorus Trying to Get Her Husband to Concede: Report

Melania Trump is reportedly the latest in her husband’s inner circle to try to convince the president of the United States that he lost the race against Joe Biden, CNN reports.

The first lady has not publicly commented on the election results, but CNN reports that she privately weighed in with her personal opinion. “She has offered it, as she often does,” a source close to the Trump household told CNN.

The news comes amid mixed reports about senior adviser Jared Kushner’s approach to his father-in-law. Axios and NBC News reported that Kushner told Trump to keep fighting, while CNN said he approached Trump about conceding.

So far, President Trump has responded by digging his heels in deeper, tweeting and retweeting people who back up his mantra that the election was stolen.

He has not called Biden and gave no indication that he was planning any statements on Sunday as he got in his motorcade and drove to his golf course—where he was Saturday when the election was called for his rival.

His personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said on Fox News on Sunday morning that the legal team plans to file a new round of challenges to the balloting—even though none of the lawsuits filed so far have been successful and experts say there are no grounds to dispute the outcome.