First Lady Melania Trump don’t want a lot for Christmas—there is just one thing she needs. She don’t care about the presents underneath the White House Christmas tree. She just wants to be on her own, more than you could ever know. Make her wish come true: all she wants for Christmas... is to be on a deserted tropical island.

The first lady was visiting with patients, families and staff members at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, when she let slip her ideal holiday plans. The visit, a tradition dating back more than 60 years to Bess Truman, began with a tour of the hospital’s neuroscience center, after which Trump, accompanied by 25-year-old Alena Sydnor and 7-year-old Damian Contreras, both patients at Children’s National Hospital, joined Santa onstage to read Chris Van Allsburg’s Caldecott-winning classic.

“If you could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, where would you go?” asked 10-year-old Andy, a patient at the hospital, after Trump read The Polar Express to patients assembled in the hospital’s atrium.

The first lady, clad in a cream long-sleeved dress, draped in a cream coat and flanked by Santa Claus himself, considered Andy’s question.

“I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island,” the first lady said. “With my family.”

“I was so grateful at the opportunity to spend time with the children and their families today, and want to thank the medical staff at Children's National for their lifesaving work,” Trump, who as first lady has committed to supporting children’s issues, fighting cyberbullying, and aggressively post-modern interior illumination, said.

“The holidays are a time for hope, love, traditions and family, and it is my wish for everyone to be able to celebrate them in good health with their loved ones,” she continued. “Many of the patients and families I visited with today cannot spend the holidays at home this year, so I ask everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers as we hope for a speedy recovery and joyous New Year.”

The first lady has been a fervent supporter of the holiday season during her husband’s time in office. The unveiling of the White House Christmas decorations sparked a national dialogue about the importance of downlighting, and encouraged even Babadooks to join in the holiday spirit.

Pressed by a little girl named Sammy, the first lady also said that she would ask Santa for “peace on the world, health, love, [and] kindness.”

President Donald Trump and the first lady are planning on spending the holidays at Mar-a-Lago, their Palm Beach estate, which is, technically, on an island.