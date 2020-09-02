Melania’s BFF Wants You to Know That Melania Wouldn’t Give You the Parsley Off Her Fish

Beware a close friend who can’t be bothered to remember your children’s names.

In Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recalls the time when Melania Trump, by then her lunch buddy of a decade, sent an email: “‘I saw Taylor today,’ she wrote. ‘I called his name, but I don’t think he recognized me.’

“Maybe because his name is Tyler, not Taylor. She spelled and pronounced his name incorrectly for ten years, and I never corrected her and neither did Tyler. She saw it spelled the right way in my texts, emails, and party invites but stuck with her variation.”