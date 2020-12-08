In her first interview since going viral—and getting lambasted by Saturday Night Live—Michigan IT contractor and “voter fraud” “witness” Mellissa Carone insisted to Inside Edition that she was not intoxicated during her “hearing” with Rudy Giuliani last week.

“I wasn’t drunk,” Carone said. “I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk.” As for the waves of criticism she’s received for her incoherent performance, she said she’s “not hurt,” explaining: “That’s my personality.”

She also appeared unfazed by the news that both Giuliani and Jenna Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19 just days after they both sat next to her for an extended period of time. None of them were wearing masks. “I’m not concerned at all, no,” Carone said.

Inside Edition also reported that Carone is refusing to quarantine despite a County Health Department mandate that states “anyone who did not wear a face covering during the proceedings” must do so until December 12.

As for the revelations that Carone was recently on probation for harassing her fiancé’s ex-wife with sex tapes, she would not say whether Giuliani and his associates were aware of her legal troubles when they asked her to testify.

“I don’t know that to be a fact,” Carone said, a bit defensively. “I don’t know, they never said anything.”

Carone also claimed that she quite enjoyed Cecily Strong’s portrayal of her on SNL. “I think she did a great job,” she said. “I think it was very funny, she looked just like me.”