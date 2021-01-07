House Members Announce Articles of Impeachment for Trump

Members of the House Judiciary Committee have announced articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump, alleging he will “remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution” if he is allowed to remain in office for two more weeks.

The removal threat came after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the minority leader, said in a statement that the president should be “immediately” removed from office, either by the 25th Amendment or articles of impeachment.

Reps. David Cicilline (D-RI), Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) authored the articles, two individuals familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast.

Cicilline and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) later tweeted the articles. “[S]o proud of everyone co-leading this effort with us,” Omar wrote. “We need to move quickly to remove this President from office.”

Members of the House committee began drafting the articles Wednesday evening after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and one woman died as a result of a gunshot wound inflicted during the chaos.

The articles allege Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors by “willfully inciting violence” against the government. As Trump spoke to protesters on Wednesday, while Congress met to certify the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, he reiterated false claims of winning the election and made statements that “encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—imminent lawless action at the Capitol,” the articles say.

His conduct was “consistent with prior efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification” of the election results, including his menacing phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, they continue.

Trump was impeached by the House just over a year ago for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over allegations he withheld military aid and a White House invitation to Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky to pressure the country to investigate Biden. House members alleged Trump then obstructed its inquiry into the matter by telling his aides to ignore subpoenas for documents and testimony.

The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump last February.