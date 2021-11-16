Mercers Throw Steve Bannon Under the Bus in Election Probe

When federal election officials announced this month that they closed an investigation into the Trump campaign allegedly coordinating with foreign nationals, they may have unintentionally opened the door to another case.

On Nov. 4, the FEC’s office of general counsel published its final report on its three-year investigation into whether a number of political committees, including the Trump campaign, had illegally coordinated with Cambridge Analytica’s foreign employees in the 2014 and 2016 elections.

Cambridge, a British data firm which worked for Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, employed Steve Bannon as the director of U.S. operations before he became a top adviser to Trump. The firm was widely accused by watchdogs, employee whistleblowers, and governments around the world of illegally harvesting Facebook data for “psychological profiling” services it provided to help campaigns target digital ads—allegations the company denies.