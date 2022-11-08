The Met Museum’s 2022 Holiday Collection Is Unparalleled for Unique Gifts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is iconic to art lovers, New York City-philes, and history buffs. The museum is so grand that after sharing a street pretzel with a pigeon by the great steps, one must strategize what to take in for the day–or be lost in a futile attempt to see it all. Inspired by the over two million works in its permanent collection, it's no wonder that the Met Store sells some of the most unusual and beautiful goods befitting the institution itself. The Holiday 2022 collection is one of its most wondrous yet. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite pieces.
The Met Cloisters Garden Hand-Painted Glass Ornament Set
The Met Cloisters Garden Hand-Painted Glass Ornament Set
Festive decor abounds in the holiday catalog, including floral hand-painted glass ornaments and Tiffany-style Cloisonné enamel, the likes of which are not found elsewhere. There are also more traditional silver, gold star, angel sets, and a stunning pomegranate menorah.
Monopoly: The Met Edition
Monopoly: The Met Edition
Since I never know what to buy for kids, I appreciate that the children’s gifts section is divided by age group. Fun puzzles like the Learning Box wooden sets teach little ones the alphabet, colors, and animals. There are gorgeous kits for arts and crafts lovers, including a Homer-inspired watercolor set (with professional-quality Schmincke watercolor pans) and a framable floral needlepoint kit.
Italian Armor Etched Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
There are chic options for entertaining, like the Italian-armor-styled stainless steel cocktail shaker, which has an accompanying ice bucket and serving bowls crafted with fluted surfaces. Enjoy board games and puzzles, like the Met Edition of the classic board game Monopoly, and Inside the Museum puzzle, based on an elaborate illustration of the museum.
Royal Tudor Pearl Drop Earrings
Royal Tudor Pearl Drop Earrings
The ethereal accessories and jewelry are show-stealers. Any plain outfit goes instant holiday glam with stand-outs like the Celestial Beaded Scarf and matching clutch. Even though it’s based on a 7th Frankish century design, jewelry like the stone hoop earrings shine as timeless and contemporary. Though if you do cosplay a Tudor style, these pearl drop earrings will make you feel royal. If understated, everyday wear is more your style, grab a warm Italian-made Met knit beanie and matching gloves.
