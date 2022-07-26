MeUndies Just Dropped A Funky Line of ‘70s Inspired Prints

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

No matter what time of year it is, there is literally never a bad time to buy new underwear. This is especially true when the underwear is wickedly comfortable and comes in a design that makes you want to drop your pants just to show it off. This is certainly the case when it comes to MeUndies. With so many unique designs, it is hard to even choose which style to wear every time you change. MeUndies recently launched a brand-new line of prints inspired by the ‘70s.

The new prints are Groovy Chevron, Camp Stripe, and Wildflowers. Each of the new styles has a distinct look to it while keeping the soft, comfortable feeling that MeUndies is known for. In addition to being available in the many different styles of men’s and women’s underwear, MeUndies has also extended these new prints to cover hoodies, joggers, and socks, among many other options. I know that choosing between each option is going to be the hardest decision, but luckily, so does MeUndies which means you can buy bundles of all the best stuff at a lower total price. The ‘70s prints might be the best way to get yourself out of a funk and into something funky no matter where you are.

Men's Trunk Underwear Buy at MeUndies $ 26

Women's Hipster Underwear Buy at MeUndies $ 20

FeelFree Bikini Underwear Buy at MeUndies $ 20

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.