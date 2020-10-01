CALI, Colombia—I first traveled to the town of Iguala, in Mexico’s southern Guerrero state, not long after the infamous events of Sept. 26, 2014. Forty-three male college students had vanished that night, and rumors were rampant that military and police officers collaborated with a gang of drug traffickers to pull off their disappearance.

The facades of the sunbaked buildings downtown were still scarred by bullet holes and shattered windows, and residents were terrified of reprisals for speaking out. Some whispered of how they had seen students fleeing as cops fired on them. Others said they had seen soldiers from the nearby military base in the streets when and where the young men were abducted.

The phrase locals used to describe what happened to the missing was and is “Se fueron levantados”—they were taken up. But who had taken them? And why?