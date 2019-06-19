Four Suspects to be Charged With Murder Over Downing of MH17

It's been nearly five years since the MH17 passenger plane was shot down by Russia-backed rebels over Eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people. Finally, the victims' families may see those responsible brought to justice.

Four suspects will face murder charges for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight in July 2014 and a trial is set to start next March in the Netherlands, according to the families of the victims. The names of the suspects and the charges haven't yet been publicly released, but were revealed to the families by the Dutch-led investigation team early on Wednesday.

The Joint Investigation Team is due to present new evidence and announce its charges for the first time in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Silene Fredriksz-Hoogzand, whose son Bryce and his girlfriend Daisy Oehlers were among the dead, said at least four suspects will be tried and expressed relief that someone was being held accountable after five years, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. More to follow...