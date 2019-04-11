Michael Avenatti Indicted on 36 Counts by Federal Grand Jury

Michael Avenatti has been indicted on 36 counts by a federal grand jury in California, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles confirmed to The Daily Beast.

Avenatti made his name as the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels and as a vocal critic of President Trump.

The celebrity lawyer has been accused by California prosecutors of stealing $1.6 million from a client’s settlement to cover his own expenses, and defrauding a bank in Mississippi. He is also facing charges from federal prosecutors in New York, who have accused him of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc. Avenatti denies the charges, and was released from jail on a $300,000 bond after his arrest.

The California indictment requires Avenatti to appear in court to enter a plea. The judge may also set a trial date.