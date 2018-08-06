Radio Host Asks Michael Avenatti: You Ever Have Sex With Stormy Daniels?

“I’m going to ask you an inappropriate question,” SiriusXM host Karen Hunter told lawyer Michael Avenatti in a new interview. Then she did.

After complimenting Avenatti’s “swag,” Hunter asked her guest if there has “ever been any exchange of bodily fluids” with his famous client, porn star Stormy Daniels. “Have you ever partaken in her wares?” she wanted to know.

“So I’ve been at this about six months in connection with this case and I have to hand it to you,” Avenatti replied, chuckling. “Because as you and some of your listeners may know, I’ve done probably more than two or three interviews,” he added, referencing his aggressive media strategy. “No one has ever asked me this question so, I’m going to answer the question as cleanly as possible.”

“Here’s the answer,” he continued. “Absolutely not.” Echoing Bill Clinton, Avenatti said, “I’ve never had sexual relations with this woman.”

While Avenatti admitted that he has “viewed pornography in the past,” he explained, “I have never viewed her work and I have never had any intimate contact whatsoever with her at all. In fact, the way that I view her is really as more of a sister than anything else. I mean, that’s the relationship that we have. I’m her lawyer.”

Avenatti noted that people have emailed pornographic images of Daniels to him, but he tries to just “ignore” then. “By the way, there’s nothing wrong with other people that have viewed her work,” he said. “No judgment.”

This past month, Avenatti teased a possible 2020 presidential run against Donald Trump, tweeting, “IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values, and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed.”