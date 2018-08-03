Michael Avenatti Trolls Sean Hannity on ‘The View’

Michael Avenatti on Friday morning served as a guest host on The View and within the first two minutes of the show he was already trolling Sean Hannity.

After Joy Behar introduced him as “the only person Donald Trump fears more than Robert Mueller,” she added, “The other person I think is afraid of you is Sean Hannity.” She asked Avenatti why Trump’s favorite Fox News host has refused to have him on for a primetime debate.

“Because I think he talks a very good game,” Avenatti replied. “But when it really comes down to it he doesn't want anyone on his show to challenge him.”

The cable news fixture and lawyer for Stormy Daniels explained that when he ran into Hannity at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual “35 Most Powerful People in Media” party in April, the host said he would have him on his show, but has since reneged on that promise. “Sean, if you're watching, you know, let's go, have me on your show, let's talk about it.”

“I think it’d be a great show,” Avenatti continued. “The ratings would be good. And I think the American people would probably learn a lot about the case and the facts.”

While Behar suggested Hannity is “scared” of Avenatti, the show’s other guest host Ana Navarro had a different idea. “At this point Sean Hannity's program is basically state-sponsored media,” she said. “We know Donald Trump watches it. We know he’s got almost unfettered access to Donald Trump. And I don't think Donald Trump would like to see Michael Avenatti having that platform.”

To help assuage Hannity’s fears, Avenatti said he’s offered to come on the show with Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani so they could argue both sides of the case. But as Behar put it, “That’s kind of not a fair fight, you still have all your marbles.”