He’s Sorry for Stop-and-Frisk, and Locker-Room Talk. Where’s Mike Bloomberg’s Apology for Spying on Muslims?

When Michael Bloomberg took to the lectern of a Brooklyn church Sunday morning, the billionaire apologized for the NYPD’s use of stop-and-frisk to racially profile millions and detain hundreds of thousands of black and Latino New Yorkers over his three terms as mayor.

“I now see that we could and should have acted sooner, and acted faster, to cut the stops,” he said. “I was wrong, and I’m sorry.”

Some police reformers heard the apology—his second in four days, after his campaign said of his documented history of “locker-room talk” that “Mike has come to see that some of what he has said is disrespectful and wrong”—as an important acknowledgment of the injustices committed against a generation of New Yorkers of color, while others heard an insincere act of political maneuvering.