Michael Bloomberg’s #MeToo 'Blind Spot’ Is One Reason Dems Aren’t Interested

If Michael Bloomberg actually runs for president, as he’s been threatening to do for over a decade, he will finally put to rest the feverish speculation of a pundit and media class desperate for another foul-mouthed billionaire to join the fray. For now, there are analysts imagining the former New York City mayor as a contender in his own right, or at least a candidate who can do damage to one of the Democratic front-runners, Joe Biden.

The argument goes like this: Bloomberg, who through advisors announced yesterday he was filing paperwork for the Alabama primary, offers a common-sense vision for an electorate turned off by the leftism of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. He is a strong advocate for certain issues liberals care about, like gun control and combating climate change, and he is actually one of the wealthiest men in the world, unlike the fraudulent Donald Trump, who probably doesn’t want to release his tax returns because they will expose his relatively paltry net worth.

Bloomberg, they will say, is the leader we all really need. He has real executive experience! He can get things done! He’s not too left and not too right! He’s a “high impact philanthropist,” as his adviser Howard Wolfson told the New York Times.