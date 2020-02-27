Michael Bloomberg’s Stop-and-Frisk Word Vomit Is Actually Sad

Michael Bloomberg has learned nothing.

That seems to be the main message to come out of the candidate’s presidential campaign so far—at least where race, and more specifically stop-and-frisk, is concerned. At Wednesday night’s CNN town hall in South Carolina, just as he had the night before in a debate, the former New York City Mayor again spoke about the racist policing policy in terms that suggested it was a good idea that just needed a bit of tinkering.

“We just did it much too much and an awful lot of innocent people got stopped who didn’t have guns,” he stated, “and it was my mistake and I apologize for it.” He also said that “the first right is the right to live, so you’ve got to make sure that you’re safe, and stop the guns,” begging the question of what exactly the “it” was that was his mistake and that he was apologizing for.