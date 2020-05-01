Michael Cohen Back Behind Bars as Early Prison Release Called Off

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer who was due to be released from federal prison to house arrest on Friday will remain behind bars, two people familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast.

A person close to Cohen confirmed to The Daily Beast he was now not being released to home arrest.

It was unclear what prompted the last-minute decision to not release Cohen after he—along with other prisoners—had spent 14-days in quarantine at the minimum security facility in Otisville, NY had become overrun with COVID-19.

It had been reported that Cohen was preparing for release from the facility May 1st, but late on Thursday, a Bureau Of Prisons spokesperson emailed The Daily Beast, “We can confirm that Michael Cohen is located at FCI Otisville, as found when searching his name on our website's inmate locator.

“However, we do not speak to specific inmates' suitability for transfer to home confinement or eligibility for compassionate release.”

The Daily Beast reported that Cohen had been writing a book behind bars and was preparing to spill the beans about his time as Trump’s bagman, which involved two hush-money payments to women Trump allegedly had affairs with.

Cohen was due to be behind bars until November 2021 for his roles in hush-money deals to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal as well as other crimes.

A follow up report from The Beast this past weekend detailed how Trump was seething that his former confidant was being released early from prison and reported how the President was seeking out information on what was in Cohen’s manuscript.

“The stories that will be in the book aren’t privileged. The stories wouldn’t violate attorney-client privilege,” a person close to Cohen had earlier told The Daily Beast.

“They are stories about Trump’s personality and behavior that would raise an eyebrow. There are stories about what it’s like being around this man and things that he did that most people typically do not do. A lot of it will be about looking at things he’s said and done with women and other [politically incorrect] things. It’ll be an insider’s look about what it was like to be alongside the president for 12 years.”