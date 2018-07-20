Michael Cohen’s Lawyer Fires Back at Rudy Giuliani

Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis is pushing back against Rudy Giuliani, who now represents President Donald Trump. Earlier Friday, Giuliani claimed that any tapes Cohen has of conversations with Trump would be “exculpatory” for the president.

“Obviously, there is an ongoing investigation, and we are sensitive to that,” Davis told The Daily Beast. “But, suffice it to say, that when the recording you are reading about is heard, it will not hurt Mr. Cohen. Any attempt to spin this story cannot change what is on the tape.”

A source close to Michael Cohen said Davis’s comments should be interpreted as dinging Giuliani.

“That comment from Davis must be a shot at Rudy Giuliani who takes bad news and tries to make it good news by spin,” the person said.

The tape at issue reportedly recorded a conversation between Cohen and Trump about a potential hush-money payment to former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.