Michael Flynn Charged With Lying to FBI

Michael Flynn has been charged with making a false statement to the FBI, according to an indictment filed by the special counsel's office Friday. Flynn will reportedly plead guilty to the charge, which alleges he misled FBI agents during a January 2017 interview after being asked about conversations with the Russia's ambassador to the United States.

And the indictment also hints that the next shoe to drop, legally, could fall on Jared Kushner.

While he was President Trump's national security advisor, Flynn is accused of denying to the FBI that he asked Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to "refrain from escalating in response to [American] sanctions" that the Obama administration had imposed on Moscow for meddling in the 2016 presidential election; that he asked Kislyak to delay a United Nations Security Council vote on Israel; and that Kislyak he never described Flynn's response to his requests.

Flynn will reportedly plead guilty at a Friday morning hearing in Washington, D.C. It is a sign that President Trump's former national security advisor may have reached a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's office. Flynn's legal team broke off a joint-defense agreement with Trump's lawyers last week and Flynn's attorney reportedly met with members of the special counsel's office on Monday.

Mueller’s bombshell filing on Friday only concerns itself with Flynn’s deception to the FBI about his Kislyak conversations. It says nothing about any other area of potential legal jeopardy for the former three-star Army general, including his undisclosed lobbying work before and during his White House tenure on behalf of Turkey.

Robert Litt, who until January 20 was the senior lawyer for the office of the director of national intelligence, said Flynn’s admissions flow from the role Mueller needs him to play: witness. In other words, the purpose of Mueller’s actions against Flynn on Friday are to hunt bigger Trump administration targets.

“The government needs have him admit that he lied, because that’s going to be the major area of cross-examination,” Litt told The Daily Beast. “He’s got felony jail exposure and will have to stand up in court this morning and say ‘Yes, I lied.’ That’s what the government needs if it wants to have him as a witness.”

On December 22, according to Mueller, Flynn asked Kislyak to “delay the vote on or defeat a pending United Nations Security Council resolution,” according to Mueller’s filing. That resolution appears to be one critical of Israel, adopted the following day. Kislyak “described to Flynn Russia’s response to his request.”

Then, a week later, on December 29—as is better known—Flynn asked Kislyak to “refrain from escalating the situation in response to sanctions that the United States had imposed against Russia,” a final measure the Obama administration took to impose consequences for Russia’s election interference, from which Trump and Flynn benefited. Flynn lied to the FBI about Kislyak “subsequently telling him that Russia had chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of his request,” according to the court papers.

After that Dec. 29, 2016 conversation with Kislyak was intercepted by U.S. intelligence, then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates told the White House that Flynn had not been truthful, as evidenced by Vice President Mike Pence's public denial that Flynn discussed sanctions with Kislyak.

Yates warned the White House on Jan. 26 and 27. Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to dinner on Jan. 27 and allegedly asked for Comey's "loyalty," Comey testified before Congress this summer after he was fired by Trump in May.

On Feb. 13, Flynn was fired as national security adviser. The next day, Trump asked Comey to "let Flynn go," Comey testified. Trump allegedly asked Comey several more times to drop the investigation into Flynn over ties to Russia before Trump fired Comey on May 9.

The indictment of Flynn comes at the end of a spectacular fall for the retired three-star Army general. He was one of Trump's earliest and most influential supporters during the presidential campaign. During the July 2016 Republican convention, he memorably chanted "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton.

"If I, a guy who knows this business, if I did a tenth, a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today," Flynn told the crowd.

Flynn's last role in the military was leading the Defense Intelligence Agency. In the capacity, he took an unusual trip to Moscow—to visit the headquarters of the G.R.U., the Russian military intelligence service, in 2013. He was fired by the Obama administration the next year.

In 2015, Flynn was paid to address the Russian state-sponsored television network RT during a gala in Moscow. After his speech, Flynn dined with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Contrary to Defense Department regulations, Flynn did not disclose he was paid by a foreign government.

Flynn began advising Trump on national security matters in 2016 and was reportedly vetted to be his vice presidential pick. That summer, Flynn started a lobbying and consulting business, the Flynn Intel Group, that retained Turkish interests as clients.

By fall 2016, Flynn had published an op-ed calling exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of supporting a coup against Turkey's president, a "radical Islamist." Flynn reportedly received a Turkish proposal to pay his business $15 million to extradite Gulen from the United States to Turkey and free a Turkish businessman charged with violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Flynn did not register his firm a foreign agent for its business on behalf of Turkey, a potential crime, until this past summer.

Yet despite all the transgressions—and despite the investigation into his activities—Trump long pined to bring Flynn back into his inner circle. “Trump feels really, really, really bad about firing him, and he genuinely thinks if the investigation is over Flynn can come back,” one White House official told The Daily Beast in May.

But Flynn was not the only incoming Trump administration official in contact with Kislyak during the Trump transition—and therefore, may not be the only member of Team Trump in legal jeopardy. So too was Jared Kushner, whose portfolio in the administration now includes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, about which he is scheduled to talk publicly at Washington’s Brookings Institution on Sunday. Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, is reportedly in Mueller’s legal crosshairs as well.

Evelyn Farkas, a Pentagon official during the Obama administration overseeing Russia policy, said Flynn’s indictment prompts immediate questions about Kushner’s legal jeopardy—as well as his policy exposure between Israel and Russia.

“Did Kushner speak truthfully, and is there some potential indictment coming down for Kushner on this front?” Farkas told the Daily Beast.

But Robert Litt said that the Flynn indictment “doesn’t say anything one way or the other” about Kushner’s potential legal exposure. Flynn’s lies in his FBI interview were disproved by intercepts of his conversation with Kislyak.

“Nothing from the public record indicates” that Kushner communicated with Kislyak in an interceptable format, Litt told The Daily Beast. But when asked if there are in fact intercepts of Kushner’s communications with Kislyak, Litt, a senior member of the U.S. intelligence community during December 2016, declined to answer and cautioned against reading too much into his non-response.