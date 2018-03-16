Michael Flynn Comes Out of Hiding to Stump for Far-Right Congressional Candidate

Michael Flynn will speak publicly Friday for the first time since pleading guilty to lying to the FBI to endorse a far-right Republican candidate challenging Rep. Maxine Waters.

The former Trump national-security adviser will be attend an event on behalf of Omar Navarro, who is once again challenging Waters for California’s 43rd congressional district, two years after losing to her by more than 50 points.

Flynn, who cut a deal with the FBI and is cooperating in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, joins a curious cadre of Navarro supporters, including former presidential candidate Herman Cain, longtime Trump acolyte Roger Stone, and former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones.

Navarro told ABC News that Flynn will endorse him and that the two men have been communicating online. “We talked to each other for two hours. We got along really well,” Navarro said of his interaction with Flynn when he traveled to Washington D.C. for the Conservative Political Action Conference.

According to the Facebook page of the campaign event, 22 people have RSVP’d as going and 201 people are “interested” in attending the rally Friday afternoon in La Quinta, California.

In a separate post on Navarro's personal account, the candidate posted pictures of himself standing with Flynn.

“Thanks to Lieutenant General Michael Flynn for endorsing my campaign for congress against Low IQ Maxine Waters,” Navarro wrote. “I’m excited to see him Friday for my fundraiser.”

At a previous fundraiser in October, which was held at the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and current Arizona Republican Senate candidate gave a speech on Navarro's behalf. Additionally, it included a brief set from clean comic Dan Nainan, who has masqueraded as a millennial, in which he made a joke about a terrorist bombing in New York in 2016.

“I live in New York City,” Nainan said to the room. “I live, folks, on the corner of 23rd street and 6th avenue. Does anyone know what happened there a year ago?”

The crowd remained mostly silent in response except for one person who said Nainan owed him “$20 bucks for that thing.”

“No, there was a bomb in a dumpster on my corner,” Nainan continued, referring to the bombing which injured dozens of people. “There was a bomb in a dumpster on my corner. September 17, last year. Although, I heard a rumor it wasn’t a bomb, it was somebody trying to charge a Samsung Galaxy Note 7.”

The event also notably included a play in which a reenactor posed as Waters and other people wearing signs reading “Antifa” “ISIS” and “CNN” pretended to beat up singer Joy Villa as she said “freedom of speech” over and over.

Navarro knows how to pick ’em.