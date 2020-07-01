Michael Flynn Finally Embraces His Q Cult Following

After years of silence, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has started courting his devoted fans in the QAnon conspiracy theory, sending out signals of support for the underground movement that the FBI considers a potential domestic terror threat.

Flynn, who won a legal victory last week after an appeals court panel ordered a federal court judge to end the Justice Department’s case against him, recently added a QAnon hashtag to his Twitter bio. And he’s started writing an internet column filled with QAnon-style imagery.

Flynn and his lawyer didn’t respond to a request for comment. But those who have closely followed the conspiracy say the signals are quite evident.