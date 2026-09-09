FIGHT OF HIS LIFE Michael J. Fox, 65, Gives Sad Parkinson’s Update The ‘80s icon has returned to the screen this year. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Actor Michael J. Fox says his Parkinson’s is only getting more difficult to live with, even as he remains hopeful that researchers may eventually find a cure.

“Of course, things have gotten harder over the years,” he said, but added, “I’m privileged to commit my time and energy to bringing everything I’ve got to help cure this disease.”

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Michael J Fox walking across the street in a scene from the film 'Back To The Future', 1985. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images) Universal Pictures/Getty Images

The Back to the Future star, now 65, made the comments in an interview with People magazine ahead of receiving a prestigious award from the Lasker Foundation for raising more than $3 billion to fund research into his condition since he was first diagnosed with it in 2000.

It follows not long after Fox made a return to the small screen for the third season of Apple TV’s hit comedy-drama series Shrinking, starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, in which he plays a character with Parkinson’s.

Harrison Ford and Michael J. Fox attend the Third Annual Social Impact Summit at DGA Theatre on July 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“This new character allows me to show up on set as myself,” he quipped. Fox added that he decided to speak and campaign publicly about his condition two decades ago because he knew his “name could attract attention to help us achieve our goals faster.”

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