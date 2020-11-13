The Shady Ex-Cop Behind Trump’s Nevada Voter Fraud Farce

Sin City Sleaze

Known for cavorting with criminal strip-club operators and scandals galore, the head of the Nevada GOP is the perfect hype man for a hopeless mission.

John L. Smith

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty

LAS VEGAS—Donald Trump couldn’t have found a better MAGA minion to lead his Nevada voter fraud snipe hunt than Michael McDonald.

An ex-cop with a long history of ethical entanglements, suspect friendships, and outright scandals, McDonald—now chair of the state Republican Party—is made-to-order to represent the Trump brand. In tandem with failed gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt, McDonald heads the scattered squad of Trump loyalists overhyping fact-free claims and lawsuits that continue to be shredded by state Attorney General Aaron Ford and swatted down in court.

Widespread voter fraud enabled by a lack of ballot-count observers? Nope. Armies of out-of-state Democrats flowing into Nevada to cast ballots? Try again. Would you believe throngs of dead people turned out for Joe Biden in the Silver State? They didn’t.

John L. Smith

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.