Michael Moore loves to predict the scariest possible outcome for any given political situation. He correctly warned that Donald Trump would beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, and just days before the 2020 election he accurately projected that the current president would outpace his polls by large margins.

Of course, it wasn’t enough to hand Trump a second term—despite what he and his minions are projecting into the void—but that hasn’t stopped the filmmaker from dreaming up worst-case scenarios.

When Colbert asked if he thinks Biden can “pull this one out,” Moore laughed and replied, “He’s already pulled it out.” But while “we all feel great about that,” he added, “what we are on guard for is the fact that Trump is, once again, not dealing with reality.”

“And I never take anything for granted when it comes to him,” he continued. “What he can pull off, what he’s up to, who he’s firing, who he’s replacing, the head of the Defense Department with a guy that tripped trying to just go up the steps to the Pentagon. I think people are justifiably nervous about getting through these next 69 days or so.”

Colbert tried his best to make Moore stay positive, getting him to admit that it felt “really good” to see his home state of Michigan turn blue this year after going to Trump in 2016. “The embarrassment of these last four years, every time I hear Michigan being called a red state, to remove the scarlet letter last week felt good, I think, amongst most of the people I know in Michigan,” he said.

But before long, it was back to the reality-check. “Listen, 70 million-plus people voted for Trump so, clearly, we know the country we live in, the problems aren’t necessarily going to go away,” Moore said. “The bigotry, the misogyny and all these things, we’re going to still have to work with people—and maybe their kids will go to school, they’ll read books, and the next generation will be better.”