Michelle Obama on 2020: ‘Everybody’s Qualified and Everybody Should Run’

She’s still “going high.”

In an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, former first lady Michelle Obama weighed in on the current political climate, calling for “respect and dignity.”

Obama has been making the rounds to publicize her memoir, Becoming, which officially became available for purchase Tuesday morning.

“What candidates do you see out there who inspire you and catch your eye?” Roberts asked, referencing the controversial Wall Street Journal op-ed over the weekend by former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Mark Penn, in which he claimed—without evidence—that she will run for president again in 2020.

“I’m going to be looking at who handles themselves and each other with dignity and respect,” said Obama, noting: “I think at this point everybody’s qualified and everybody should run. I might even tap Sasha! ‘Sasha, you got some free time? I think you’d do a great job.’”

Roberts laughed at the reference to the Obama’s teen daughter, replying: “Are you saying that because of what we currently have?”

After a few chuckles, Obama evaded any mention of President Trump but said: “Let’s see who wants to roll up their sleeves and get in the race. I don’t want people in either party tearing each other up in the process of getting to the nomination.”

On Monday, Oprah’s Book Club chose Becoming, making it the first-ever choice, in the club’s 22-year history, by an author from the political world.

“This book is everything you wanted to know and so much you didn’t even know you wanted to know,” said Winfrey. “I believe it’s going to spark within you the desire to think about your own becoming.”

Reviews note that Obama used the book to open up for the first time about several intimate subjects, including a miscarriage early on in her marriage and the couple’s struggle to conceive daughters Sasha and Malia.

In her interview, Roberts asked Obama: “For those who are struggling to find hope, what is your advice?”

“Think about our young people. We owe our young people hope,” replied Obama. “Because what is the alternative?”

“Young people grow up better than us,” she continued. “The kids growing up today are growing up in a different world than even we grew up in. More diversity, more openness… more equality, more opportunity.”

“We want to invest in the now,” Obama added.