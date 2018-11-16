On Thursday night, former first lady and Melania Trump speechwriter Michelle Obama graced the couch of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

She was there to promote her new memoir Becoming, which immediately rocketed to No. 1 on the Amazon charts upon its release, and after exchanging some light pleasantries—including discussing her affinity for Stevie Wonder, the thrills of post-White House life, and her husband’s post-presidency habits—Kimmel fired off a burning question.

“If you wanted to get someone in your husband’s administration fired, how would you do that?” he asked, clearly referring to recent reports that current first lady Melania Trump pushed out Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel over some unknown beef.

“Why do you ask?” Michelle replied with a grin, adding, “We had wonderful people in our administration.”

“And you never had a situation like that?” pressed Kimmel.

“Not once,” she replied.

Kimmel also told the former first lady that he plays a game with his wife at home called “What if Obama had done this?” to which Michelle replied, “Oh god. We play that at home, too… Quite often.”

As for her own political aspirations, Michelle reiterated that, while she’s been approached by people “all the time” about it, she has absolutely no desire to run for office.

“[I’ve] never had any serious conversations with anyone about it because it’s not something that I’m interested in—or would ever do. Ever,” she said.

To quote the current president, “Sad!”