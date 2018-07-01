Comedian Michelle Wolf helped set off America’s current “civility” debate by making jokes at the expense of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway and others in the Trump administration at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a move that landed her at the center of new GOP ad that condemns the “unhinged” Left heading into the 2018 midterms.

But just as she refused to apologize for her jokes about the White House press secretary, Wolf has only doubled down on her criticism. And this week on Netflix’s The Break, she shared with viewers some specific lines liberals can use should they take Rep. Maxine Waters’ advice and confront Trump administration officials in public.

While Wolf said she agrees with Waters’ sentiment, she explained, “You can’t just casually harass these people, you have to insult them specifically,” adding, “‘You’re a cunt’ doesn’t hurt them. It’s on their vision board.”

From there, she shared some “life-alteringly hurtful” comments about a wide array of White House officials, but especially Ivanka Trump.

“If you see Ivanka on the street, first call her Tiffany,” Wolf suggested. “This will devastate her. Then, talk to her in terms she will understand. Say, ‘Ivanka, you’re like vaginal mesh. You were supposed to support women, but now you have blood all over you and you’re the center of a thousand lawsuits.’”

Wolf then moved on to figures like Scott Pruitt and Stephen Miller, but kept coming back to Trump’s eldest daughter and official adviser to the president. “Ivanka, you’re like that birth control pill Yaz,” she said. “At first it seemed like it’d be really cool and helpful, but you need to be immediately recalled.”

And then later, “Is your nickname herpes? Because you’re not necessarily the most dangerous person in the administration but you’re very unpleasant, totally incurable and you always show up when we’re about to get fucked.”

Finally, after warning anyone who runs into Kellyanne Conway in person that they will almost certainly “die in seven days,” Wolf got in one last jab at her new favorite target. “Remember, discourse is a path to change and Ivanka is the prettiest tumor in a swiftly moving cancer.”