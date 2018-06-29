Michelle Wolf Fires Back at GOP Ad Calling Her ‘Unhinged’

This week, the Republican National Committee released a fear-mongering midterm election campaign ad titled “The Left in 2018: Unhinged.”

Among those featured in the overly dramatic video are Maxine Waters, Bill Maher, Kathy Griffin, Samantha Bee and the voice of comedian Michelle Wolf asking of Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, “What’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?”

Wolf took notice of the ad and shared her response on this week’s episode of The Break on Netflix. “Yeah, like a screen door installed by a blind lesbian, I am unhinged!” she joked. “Expecting people not to be unhinged right now is like expecting someone whose house is on fire to just keep calmly rearranging their bookshelf.”

“Right now, there are two things that should be unhinged,” she added. “People and those doors to the child cages.”

From there, Wolf moved on to say that the great thing about being “unhinged” is that it “makes people active.” People like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the young progressive activist who shocked even herself by winning a New York primary for Congress this week.

“Alexandria would represent Queens, where Trump is from,” she added. “And it is crazy that the same place could have produced both her and Trump. It’s like when you see a great dane next to a chihuahua and you think how are these the same species? And then you realize the chihuahua’s father never loved him.” Wolf then added, “Trump’s the chihuahua. He’s a tiny little bitch!”

Ocasio-Cortez would represent Queen if she is elected, but as she told Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, she is actually from another part of her district. “The president is from Queens. And with all due respect, half my district is Queens, I don’t think he knows how to deal with a girl from the Bronx,” she said.