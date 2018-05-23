Michelle Wolf Shuts Down Meghan McCain’s WHCD Criticism: ‘I Don’t Care’

It’s been more than three weeks since Michelle Wolf delivered her searing rebuke of the Trump administration to the faces of Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. And people still can’t stop being offended.

Wolf, whose new Netflix talk show The Break premieres this coming Sunday, stopped by The View on Wednesday morning and was forced, yet again, to defend what even many Trump critics viewed as unfair attacks on his female advisers.

To those who thought she was going after the White House press secretary’s looks when she compared her to Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid’s Tale and said she uses the ashes of burned facts to create her signature “smokey eye” look, Wolf said, “I thought you were smarter.”

Most of the hosts seated around the table, including Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, praised Wolf’s speech as “hilarious” and “very funny,” but, perhaps unsurprisingly, it was Meghan McCain who condemned the jokes. Wolf wasn’t having it.

“I actually thought your stand-up routine was a gift to the Trump administration, in that liberals were criticizing you as well,” McCain told her. Noting that the WHCA is now considering not having comedians perform at the annual dinner in the future, she asked, “How would you feel if you killed another comedian’s job?”

“I mean, I don’t care,” Wolf fired back. “It’s not like a great job. I mean, I think everyone who’s ever done it has been like, ‘Great, now I don’t have to do it again.’”

As for her speech being a “gift” to Trump, Wolf added, “I don’t think it was a gift to Trump anymore than every single news show—and I put that in quotes, ‘news’—is a gift to Trump.”

Wolf, who called her first HBO special last year Nice Lady, said, “We’ve spent enough time being nice ladies and now it’s not time to be nice anymore.” And she promised that she would not hold back from making jokes about members of the administration on her new Netflix series.

“We’re going to talk about everything that’s going on, so there will be some politics,” she said. “But more in the way that I did at the Correspondents’ Dinner, where I’m just going to make fun of people.” Then, in an apparent dig at her fellow Daily Show alum John Oliver, Wolf added, “I’m never going to do like a deep dive on net neutrality or anything like that.”