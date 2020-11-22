Michigan GOP Congressman Tells Trump 'It's Over': 'The Voters Spoke'

As President Donald Trump’s attempts to overthrow President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory continue to get thrown out of court, a Republican congressman in one of the states Trump is trying to subvert the will of the voters is telling him “it’s over.”

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), who has called Michigan Republicans’ attempt to pass legislation to overturn the state’s election results a “dead end,” appeared on CNN on Sunday morning to further push back on the president’s pressure campaign to get Michigan legislators to award him the state.

“You know what? The voters have spoken,” he said. “No one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse. All 83 counties have certified their own election results. Those will be officially tabulated or should be tomorrow.”

Upton noted that despite the president personally inviting Republican state legislators to the White House, the Michigan lawmakers came away from that meeting by unequivocally saying that Biden’s victory in Michigan will remain. He also dismissed out of hand another attempt by the Republican National Committee and Michigan Republican Party to delay the voter certification, saying the GOP has to “get back to governing.”

CNN host Dana Bash went on to air a clip of Trump lawyer Sidney Powell calling for results in all swing states to “be overturned and the legislatures should make sure that the electors are selected for Trump,” citing a baseless conspiracy centered revolving around voting software flipping millions of votes.

“You are in a swing state. When you hear the president’s attorney saying she wants to overturn those results, what’s your reaction?” Bash wondered aloud.

“You know, the voters spoke,” the veteran congressman declared. “And here again, in Michigan, it’s not a razor-thin margin. It’s 154,000 votes. You got to let the votes stand.”

“The process has been in place for a long time,” Upton concluded. “It works. And there’s no issues of fraud anywhere. 154,000 votes. In my county commission race, it was a dead-even tie. They had to draw to see who won because it was exactly the same. 154,000 votes is — it’s over.”

Gradually, more and more Republicans have been signaling to the president that his gambit to overturn Biden’s decisive election victory is futile and it is time to start the transition to the incoming administration. Over the weekend, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said that Trump “has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania” and that he “should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process.”