Michigan State Football Fans Set Couches Ablaze After Big Win

After Michigan State defeated rival University of Michigan on Saturday, fans “celebrated” by setting couches on fire in the street and flipping over a car.

The East Lansing Fire Department appeared to downplay the wanton destruction of property, telling The Detroit News that “the only harm in this is stoppages on the streets.”

There were more than 20 fires set, with MSU fans posing for selfies with the flames shooting out of discarded sofas and mattresses. One video showed a young man’s pants catching fire briefly.

One video posted to social media showed a silver vehicle flipped on its side with Spartans fanatics standing on top of it. One seemingly unhinged student repeatedly kicked the broken windshield as another person in the crowd unsuccessfully tried to get him to stop.

East Lansing Police Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez told the Lansing State Journal that someone tried to set the Toyota 4Runner on fire, too. There were several arrests, the newspaper reported.