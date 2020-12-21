Maria Bartiromo may have thought she had a kindred spirit on her Fox Business show Monday morning when she brought up the Trump administration’s last-ditch legal efforts to overturn the election. But former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney wasn’t ready to go there with her.

At the end of a segment about the COVID-19 relief package, Bartiromo pivoted to ask her guest to weigh in on his former boss’ plan to petition the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to throw out millions of absentee ballots. “Mick, what do you make of this suit?” she inquired. “Could this be a potential win for President Trump?”

“Potentially, sure,” Mulvaney said in response. “But I think we have to be honest with ourselves Maria. No one’s been impressed with the results of the legal up until now. It’s been run mostly as a PR campaign it seems, not a serious legal inquiry.”

While it’s “to be expected” that Trump and his campaign team will “continue to use every tool available to him” to contest the election he clearly lost, Mulvaney urged the president and his supporters to focus their efforts instead on next month’s Georgia runoffs that will determine control of the Senate.

“Because if the Democrats take control of the Senate, then there will be no opportunity at all to do any investigations after January 20th,” Mulvaney said, arguing that only then will we “finally find out what happened in the election in 2020.”

“That’s a great point, Mick, I’m glad you made it,” a slightly deflated Bartiromo replied before ending the segment.