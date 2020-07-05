The Microsoft Surface Helps Me Disconnect by Breaking My Reliance on my Laptop

I’m such a sucker for convenience. I like to have things in my life that make simple tasks even easier. But finding something to make working when not at home or in an office easier wasn’t something I thought I really needed, until I got the chance to test out the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. The brand sent me one to try out and now I know I’ll never have to lug my laptop home or on vacation again.

Now, I can hear you saying “But what about iPads?” Well yes, they’re great. But what I really needed was a smaller, easily transportable computer. Yes, they also make those, but the appeal of a touchscreen never alluded me. The Surface combines both into one easy-to-use machine that let’s me Slack my boss at 10:00am on a Saturday morning, check my emails, build posts in our CMS, and use Photoshop to build images. It’s all I could ever ask for.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has a full Intel Core processor with 16Gbs of RAM and it runs Windows 10. It also has up to 10.5 hours of battery life, plus USB-A and USB-C ports. That means it looks and performs like a laptop but with all the bells and whistles of a tablet. It has a fully touch-sensitive screen and only weighs under two pounds. Microsoft also let me try out the Surface Signature Type Cover, which in combination with the built-in kickstand, make it feel just as comfortable as my MacBook Air. The Surface Pen is also incredibly easy and fun to use, both as a drawing implement or an impromptu mouse.

Now, when I spend the weekend at my parents’ or head out of town for the week, I don’t have to worry about bringing my entire laptop with me. I can finally leave it at home.

