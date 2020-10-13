Take $199 Off the Powerful, Sleek Microsoft Surface Pro Touchscreen Laptop

Save $199 on the Microsoft Surface Pro X

This laptop/tablet hybrid runs on a Qualcomm processor, boasts a full 13” screen, and weighs less than two pounds.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X combines everything you love about a tablet with everything you love about a laptop. It runs on Windows 10, has LTE connectivity (if there’s no Wi-Fi), has a 13” screen, and easily transforms from tablet to laptop with a flip of the Signature Keyboard that acts like a cover for the screen. There’s even a kickstand in the back to keep things ergonomically sound. Instead of lugging a bulky laptop around, why not slim down to a Surface Pro?

