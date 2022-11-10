Cops Hunt for Woman Who Hung Toy Animals in Nooses Near Black Candidate’s Signs

Police are on the hunt for a blond-haired woman seen hanging stuffed animals in nooses near campaign signs for a Black congressional candidate in New Jersey this week.

A photo of the disturbing display was reported to police in Middle Township, in southern New Jersey, on Election Day, a statement posted to the police department’s Facebook page said. Nearby was a political ad for Tim Alexander, running to represent New Jersey in the House of Representatives.

“Earlier this evening, a photograph was forwarded to our police department that appears to show three stuffed dolls hung in nooses from a tree branch near a campaign sign for an African-American candidate for Congress,” Mayor Tim Donohue wrote in the statement. “The [police have] launched an immediate and thorough investigation into this potential hate crime.”

“This is not who we are in Middle Township. We stand united against all forms of racism, hate, threats and intimidation,” the mayor added. “If this investigation proves charges are warranted, the perpetrator(s) will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office released video footage of the incident, showing a blond-haired, white woman getting out of a dark-colored car—possibly a Buick—on Election Night and hanging the stuffed animals in a tree.

He previously covered criminal investigations while working in the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, according to his campaign website, which says he “was motivated to a lifelong career to bring change to the way law enforcement agencies interacted with the communities after being racially profiled by the police…because of misidentification.” Before running for office, he worked for the Philadelphia District Attorney, the civil rights unit of the Philadelphia Solicitor’s Office, and in a private practice handling civil litigation.

Local outlet CBS News Philadelphia reported Alexander, a Democrat, challenged Republican Jeff Van Drew’s seat but lost the vote.

Middle Township police are asking the public to help identify the person suspected of hanging the dolls near Alexander’s campaign sign.

Alexander did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.