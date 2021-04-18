Mika Brzezinski: I Was An ‘Idiot’ Signing My First ‘Morning Joe’ Contract

Mika Brzezinski’s firing from CBS in 2006 was a total surprise. Like, she was completely caught off guard.

“I still, I still wake up going, why didn’t that happen? Like I was so shocked,” she tells The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

She remembers it clearly. She walked into a one-on-one meeting with former CBS president Sean McManus thinking she was going to pitch a new story idea or even get promoted. But then, she heard the words “it’s not working out.”