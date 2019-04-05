Mika Brzezinski Teases Story of Trump Giving Her ‘Unbelievably Inappropriate Hug’

Reacting to President Trump’s trolling of former Vice-President Joe Biden over allegations he’s acted inappropriately with women, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski revealed Friday morning that Trump gave her an “unbelievably inappropriate hug” at one point.

After multiple women came forward and said Biden made them feel “uncomfortable” and “gross” with hugs and other unwanted touching, the former veep released a video message in which he said he vowed to be “much more mindful” of others’ personal space in the future while recognizing “social norms” have changed.

Trump followed that up by tweeting out a bizarre video of an animated Biden touching the real one while delivering his message, complete with the caption: “WELCOME BACK JOE!”

During a Morning Joe debate on Trump taking shots at deceased First Lady Barbara Bush, co-host Joe Scarborough called out Trump’s “hypocrisy” over his Biden tweet.

“Can you imagine the clips that are going to follow that?” Scarborough asked. “The words that are going to be put into the president’s mouth, probably with Billy Bush lurking around the back of his head, and Stormy Daniels and Playboy models.”

As Scarborough aired the president’s dirty laundry, Brzezinski revealed she had her own uncomfortable physical interaction with Trump.

“It kind of makes me want to share the story about Trump’s unbelievably inappropriate hug in our studio,” she said.

Scarborough, Brzezinski’s husband, didn’t seem too keen on the idea of her sharing that story, giving a shrug while continuing to excoriate the president for bragging “about abusing women, physically assaulting women because he was famous.”

Since the allegations against Biden first surfaced last week, Brzezinski has been one of the former vice president’s fiercest media defenders, calling the accusers “ridiculous” while calling their credibility into question.