Muslim Voters Are Ready to Flex Their Muscle in Virginia Primary—and Mike Bloomberg Will Be Sorry

No one has ever seen this level of involvement by the Muslim community in a presidential election before. And not just in Michigan, which has long been known for having a large Muslim population active in politics. But even places like Iowa, where Muslim Americans were very active in this year’s Democratic caucus.

And come Tuesday, we may see Muslims tip the balance in Virginia’s tight Democratic primary given the tremendous spike in Muslim Americans becoming active in politics there since 2016. What caused that surge in Muslim activism? Simple. Donald J. Trump. His open demonization of Muslims during the 2016 election didn’t drive Muslims to the shadows. Instead, it drove them to the ballot box—and even on to the ballot.

That’s especially true in Virginia. For example, this past November, Ghazala Hashmi became the first Muslim woman ever elected to the Virginia state Senate, and Abrar Omeish, 24, made history as the first Muslim elected to the Fairfax County School Board. And earlier in 2019 in a special election, 27-year-old Ibraheem Samirah, a dentist of Palestinian heritage, was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, making him the second Muslim to serve in that chamber along with Delegate Sam Rasoul.