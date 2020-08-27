Mike Pence Just Made the Case for Four More Years That Donald Trump Couldn’t

Eight years ago, Bill Clinton earned the title “explainer-in-chief” when his speech at the Democratic National Convention made a very persuasive case for reelecting Barack Obama.

Mike Pence earned that title this year, after Bubba was all but sidelined by his party, in his renomination acceptance speech Wednesday night that connected all the dots and laid out the brick-by-brick argument for why Donald Trump deserves four more years.

Pence addressed the elephants in the room: Hurricane Laura, currently a Category 4 storm, is bearing down on Louisiana and Texas, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, is a tinderbox in the aftermath of still another police shooting followed by protests verging on riots and then a teen shooting several of the protesters. “Let me be clear: the violence must stop—whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha,” he declared, picking up a theme that gained steam this week, culminating in his address. “We will have law and order on the streets of America."