Pence Lied, Americans Are Dying and Trump Is Sneering

Okay. So now it turns out that when Mike Pence started talking about four million tests, he didn’t mean they’d be administered. He just meant they’d be procured.

Monday night, ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked him: You said in early March there’d be four million tests by the next week. Now here it is six, seven weeks later, and you’re saying we’re just now getting them. “John, I appreciate the question, but it represents a misunderstanding on your part, and frankly a lot of people in the public’s part,” Pence said.

Let’s stop right there for a minute. Reproducing the words in cold type is one thing. But you really need to watch this moment. Specifically, you need to focus on Donald Trump’s face as Pence delivers that little lecture, at :48 seconds in: