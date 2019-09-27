Three House Committees Subpoena Pompeo Over Trump-Ukraine Call

Three congressional committees have subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to efforts by President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to dig up dirt on 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight committees threatened the subpoenas earlier this week, giving the department until Friday to turn over documents to Congress.

“The subpoenaed documents shall be part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the Committees,” according to a letter sent by the committees to Pompeo Friday. “Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry.”

It’s unclear if the committees will also subpoena witnesses of Trump’s communications with Ukrainian officials or if they will call on Giuliani for questioning. Asked Monday if he would cooperate and agree to an interview on Capitol Hill, the Trump attorney said, “No, not [with] the corrupt ones like Schiff and Nadler.” Giuliani also cited attorney-client privilege between him and the president.

The subpoenas represent the first serious move by House Democrats to learn more about the substance of an explosive complaint from an anonymous whistleblower, which has become the basis of their newly-minted impeachment inquiry.

The whistleblower complaint, made public on Thursday, laid out efforts by Trump, Giuliani, and other U.S. officials to pressure Ukrainian officials—including the president, Volodomyr Zelensky—into investigating the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter, in the country. It also documents the unusual steps White House officials took to conceal not only a conversation between Trump and Zelensky but other conversations between the president and different foreign leaders, too.

In addition to the subpoenas, the committees also teed up depositions, scheduled to take place over the next two weeks, of five State Department officials key to the Ukraine probe. They include Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker—the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, respectively—whom the whistleblower alleges were tasked with helping Ukrainian officials navigate Trump’s expectations.

The first person scheduled to be deposed is Masha Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled in May under circumstances the whistleblower described as politically motivated. Trump called Yovanovitch “bad news” in his July call with Zelensky.

“If [the Democratic lawmakers] want to come after me, I gladly accept it, because we could just make the Biden stuff bigger news,” Giuliani said in an interview back in June. Three months later, they are, in fact, having a pretty gigantic fight over this.

The Daily Beast first reported in June that Democrats on Capitol Hill were preparing to open an investigation into Giuliani’s work in Ukraine as it related to Biden and whether it worked against U.S. foreign policy interests. That investigation has expanded since then to include Trump’s communications with Zelensky as well as the State Department’s overtures to Giuliani and other Ukrainian officials.

The investigating congressional committees requested documents related to their probe from Pompeo more than two weeks ago.