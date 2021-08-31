Mike Richards Finally Leaves ‘Jeopardy!’

Mike Richards is officially no longer a part of Jeopardy!. The short-lived Alex Trebek replacement, who stepped down as host before his first episode even aired, had initially planned to stay on as executive producer—and Sony shocked fans and alumni alike when it supported the move.

On Tuesday, Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, sent the embattled game show’s staff a memo confirming Richards’ exit. The statement does not make clear whether Richards stepped down voluntarily as executive producer. Representatives for Sony did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for clarification.

The memo reads as follows:

Dear Team,

I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened.

Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice. Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season.

I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks. As Ravi mentioned last week, I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything.

Sincerely,

Suzanne

This story is developing...